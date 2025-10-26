This Italian spread at this Bengaluru 'ristorante' is unmissable!

On a mellow Thursday evening, the clink of sangria glasses mingled with bursts of laughter as a small crowd leaned over platters of fresh tomatoes, garlic cloves, olive oil and basil. At Chianti’s MG Road outpost, seated amidst its warm wood interiors glowing under amber lights, our dinner began not with a menu, but with a lesson. A cheerful server handed over slices of baguette and suddenly, we were all makeshift chefs, learning to craft our own bruschetta while the appetisers took their time.
It was one of those rare restaurant moments that felt less orchestrated and more like a home kitchen. Between the clatter of cutlery and the warmth of freshly baked bread, the experience, for a fleeting while, felt as though we’d slipped out of the city’s chaos and into a beloved trattoria tucked away on a Tuscan hillside.
Soon, the antipasti, Involtino di Pollo: Chicken Roulade, arrived. We were served a golden, neatly rolled chicken roulade that looked almost too pretty to disturb. The crisp, bronzed exterior gave way to tender, perfectly cooked chicken inside. It was moist, delicately seasoned and rolled around a filling that hinted at herbs. The first bite delivered a satisfying crunch, followed by a melt-in-the-mouth softness, which tasted even better when paired with the spicy cocktail sauce.
Within minutes, we were cutting open a burrata cheese ball placed on freshly baked pizza (Burrata Cremosa), topped with creamy mushrooms, garlic and par mesan cheese. From crisp crust coupled with the yummy burrata to the mushrooms adding their earthy depth and the g arlic cutting through with quiet insistence — the flavours unfolded slowly, like the wellpaced conversation that unfolded that night.
We perused the menu for a while, torn between indulgence and experimentation, until finally surrendering to the Pasta Flight, a trio of classics promising to take us on a brief, buttery tour through Italy. The Linguine al’Arrabbiata was the first to catch the eye, its fiery red sauce glistening under a drizzle of olive oil. The aroma hit before the spice did! Next came the Penne Alfredo, the crowd-pleaser done right. Silky, rich and luxurious, the sauce wrapped each noodle in a delicate sheen of Parmesan cream. And finally, the Fettuccine alla Carbonara, perhaps the most elegant of the trio. The ribbons of fresh pasta were tossed in a Roman-style sauce that made us realise that sometimes, tradition really does have the last word.
We finished the meal, the way all good Italian evenings should end — with not one, but two desserts. We opted for Cannoli first, drawn by its crisp, golden shell, over-loaded with sweet mascarpone cream. It was light yet indulgent. On the other hand, the Kahlua Mousse, a deeper, darker dish, was silky and dense. The velvety chocolate carried the faint, grown-up bitterness of Kahlua, accompanied by notes of espresso warmth and cocoa richness.
Meal for two: ₹1,800 onwards. Across outlets
