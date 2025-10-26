This Italian spread at this Bengaluru 'ristorante' is unmissable!

Within minutes, we were cutting open a burrata cheese ball placed on freshly baked pizza (Burrata Cremosa), topped with creamy mushrooms, garlic and par mesan cheese. From crisp crust coupled with the yummy burrata to the mushrooms adding their earthy depth and the g arlic cutting through with quiet insistence — the flavours unfolded slowly, like the wellpaced conversation that unfolded that night.

We perused the menu for a while, torn between indulgence and experimentation, until finally surrendering to the Pasta Flight, a trio of classics promising to take us on a brief, buttery tour through Italy. The Linguine al’Arrabbiata was the first to catch the eye, its fiery red sauce glistening under a drizzle of olive oil. The aroma hit before the spice did! Next came the Penne Alfredo, the crowd-pleaser done right. Silky, rich and luxurious, the sauce wrapped each noodle in a delicate sheen of Parmesan cream. And finally, the Fettuccine alla Carbonara, perhaps the most elegant of the trio. The ribbons of fresh pasta were tossed in a Roman-style sauce that made us realise that sometimes, tradition really does have the last word.