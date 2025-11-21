Orry has not appeared in front of Anti-Narcotics Cell despite being summoned

The accused drug trafficker alleged during his confession that he organised rave parties for influencers celebrities and politicians in both Mumbai and Dubai.

According to reports, Orry has not responded to the summon by appearing in front of the Anti-Narcotics Cell. Instead, he sent his lawyer who asked for time till Tuesday, November 25.

A media house has reported that the rave parties allegedly thrown by Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh, were attended by celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Siddhant Kapoor, Orry among others, according to the officials of the Anti-Narcotics Cell.

Orry, an influencer and socialite, often posts videos on social media where he is seen partying or hanging out with famous Bollywood celebrities such as Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgan, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and other stars.

Recently, on November 19, amidst his summon by the police department, Orry was seen having a jolly time at Travis Scott's concert in Mumbai.