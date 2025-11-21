Taylor Swift’s brother Austin reportedly spotted on exclusive dating App Raya

Austin is an actor and a producer in his own right, and has credits on his sister's projects including the Disney+ documentary Folklore: The Long Pond Sessions and the music video for I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version). He was also reportedly instrumental in helping Taylor secure the rights to her master recordings.

The actor and his sister are famously close. Taylor immortalised him in her 2008 song The Best Day, singing "God smiles on my little brother, inside and out, he's better than I am." Austin has also been consistently sharing sweet messages for her on social media over the years.

Austin was previously romantically linked to model Sydney Ness; the two were last spotted in public at the Super Bowl earlier this year. His reported Raya appearance has raised speculation that the couple has broken up and that he is once again on the market.