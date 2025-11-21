Bridal Couture 2025 blends tradition with modern, versatile elegance

For brides, this narrative comes alive through Kali lehengas with hero dupattas, corset blouses, fish-cut lehengas, and airy organza gowns. For grooms, sherwanis, bandhgalas, Jodhpuris, and tuxedos in silk, velvet, brocade, and premium suiting fabrics offer a balance of impact and comfort.

The colour story flows seamlessly: bridal tones range from phera-perfect reds and maroons to romantic pinks, ivories, pastels, metallic golds, and rich jewel shades. Grooms’ attire evolves from classic ivories and creams to deep navy, charcoal, and burgundy, complementing their partner’s look.

Nishit Gupta, founder of Kalki, says, “The collection draws inspiration from royal heirlooms while embracing the confidence and self-expression of today’s modern couple, creating pieces that feel timeless yet relevant.”

“Each look is designed to be portable, climate-conscious, and adaptable. Lightweight lehengas and gowns ensure brides can travel with ease, while detachable dupattas and versatile blouses offer styling flexibility. Fabrics are chosen to remain breathable in tropical climates and regal in cooler ones, allowing brides to look effortless at a sunset beach party and majestic in a traditional mandap,” says Nishit.

This collection places the groom centre stage alongside the bride, offering him equal storytelling through fashion. “From ivory sherwanis with fine embroidery to bold tuxedos in jewel tones, every look is designed with personality. Coordinated ensembles allow couples to complement one another while retaining their individuality—making the groom’s wardrobe just as expressive, versatile, and editorial as the bride’s,” he adds.

Price on request. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

