The Duchess has arrived: Does Meghan's staff really announce her before she enters a room?

Kaitlyn said he met the Duchess at a "grand" New York City brownstone, recalling that a house manager announced her presence despite what seemed to him like there were only two people in the house
Meghan Markle has an entrance protocol
Meghan Markle is once again courting controversy after revelations of an extremely controlled arrival protocol emerged in a candid interview with a leading magazine. In the recent interview, writer Kaitlyn Greenidge expressed how the Duchess of Sussex was formally announced by her full title, "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex," even though the gathering was unusually intimate.

Kaitlyn said he met the Duchess at a "grand" New York City brownstone, recalling that a house manager announced her presence despite what seemed to him like there were only two people in the house.

This adherence to formal royal etiquette, even in the most private or low-key settings, was noted again when the Duchess arrived at the La Brea Tar Pits in Los Angeles to meet a group of STEM students. There, "The Duchess of Sussex" was announced as she stepped from a golf cart.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk out of the chapel after taking their vows at the altar at the Royal Wedding
The former working royal and her husband, Prince Harry, stepped back from their duties in 2020 and now reside in Montecito, California, with their children Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four. Despite stepping away from the Firm, the couple were allowed to keep their Sussex titles.

In the candid interview, Meghan also reflected on life in the spotlight, emphasising that a very significant part of this was learning to give one's self "grace" when it came to making mistakes. "You learn not to do it again," she said. "If it all goes swimmingly, you don't learn from it. If you don't learn anything, you're not going to grow."

The comments give an insight into the life of the California-based couple, highlighting that, despite seeking independence, the formalities of her previous life are a distinct part of the Duchess's daily routine.

