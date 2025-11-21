The Duchess has arrived: Does Meghan's staff really announce her before she enters a room?

The former working royal and her husband, Prince Harry, stepped back from their duties in 2020 and now reside in Montecito, California, with their children Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four. Despite stepping away from the Firm, the couple were allowed to keep their Sussex titles.

In the candid interview, Meghan also reflected on life in the spotlight, emphasising that a very significant part of this was learning to give one's self "grace" when it came to making mistakes. "You learn not to do it again," she said. "If it all goes swimmingly, you don't learn from it. If you don't learn anything, you're not going to grow."

The comments give an insight into the life of the California-based couple, highlighting that, despite seeking independence, the formalities of her previous life are a distinct part of the Duchess's daily routine.