Ibrahim Ali Khan on why he admires Leonardo DiCaprio and Shah Rukh Khan
Every time a star kid enters the foray, there are expectations that invariably follow. Amidst the hullabaloo of announcements, promotions and the quick labels (next big thing on the block et al), pressures slowly begin to creep in, sneakily eating into the excitement of the actor who is just taking his/her baby steps into the industry. But the flashlights fail to capture that vulnerable side, least of all its immediate and aftereffects.
Once the film is out, critics, reviewers, and everyone else in between (because let’s be honest, everyone has something to say today!) have a template ready to judge and compare. Who better than Ibrahim ali Khan knows this! He hails from the Pataudi family that has a long relationship with the arclights, boasting names like the legendary Sharmila tTgore, to his father Saif Ali Khan, and his sister Sara Ali Khan, who has succeeded to make a mark in a short span of time.
it’s not surprising thus that when Ibrahim’s debut film Nadaaniyan didn’t quite live up to the expectations of the masses, he was of course, instantly judged. But the young actor handled the flak incredibly well, also reportedly admitting in a recent interview that he “rushed into the movie” and that he “should have been mindful.”
So, when we caught up with Ibrahim at the launch of WROGN’s new store in Hyderabad, we began our conversation right where he currently is — in the learning phase. Over to him.
Excerpts:
Do you follow any film lessons considering the iconic cinematic legacy that you come from?
The biggest lesson I have learnt, and I truly believe in, is that there are no shortcuts to success. In cinema, every role demands effort, discipline, and constant learning. I always keep in mind that I can never take success for granted. Also, I believe in evolving my craft with each project.
Did you always want to get into acting, or did you have something else in mind?
I was a curious kid. While it is true that films were always around me because I grew up in a family that was so close to the world of cinema, I also enjoyed sports and extracurricular activities thoroughly. I would not say I always knew that I wanted to be an actor. However, with time, I figured that the process of storytelling and performing really excites me.
What roles do you see yourself playing in the future? Any particular genres that you’d like to explore? And what does acting mean to you personally?
At this point in my life, I would love to explore a variety of genres. Action excites me, but at the same time, I find slice-of-life and drama very appealing because they connect so deeply with people. For me, it is about trying different things and figuring out what I can bring my best to. I see acting as a craft that you need to study and constantly work on. Legacy can inspire you, but it cannot do the work for you. I believe it is important to find your own voice on screen, which means unlearning, experimenting, and being open to criticism. that is the only way to grow.
Any life mantra that you follow? How do you overcome struggles?
I try to be as calm and thoughtful as possible while making decisions in life. My mantra is to take things one step at a time and not to rush. Whenever I face struggles, I remind myself that it is part of the process and that failures teach you more than successes. Staying humble and surrounding myself with the right people helps a lot, too.
Growing up surrounded by conversations about films, who stands out as your biggest inspiration? Do you have any dream collaborations in mind?
There are so many inspirations that it is hard to pick just one. Internationally, I really admire actors like Leonardo DiCaprio for the choices he has made. In India, I look up to Shah Rukh Khan for his charisma and how he connects with audiences. As for a dream collaboration, it would be amazing to work with Alia Bhatt or Ranbir Kapoor because they are both such versatile performers.
Your peers in the industry are experimenting across cinema, OTT, and fashion. How do you see yourself contributing to that changing narrative?
I think it is exciting that boundaries are blurring now. I would love to explore stories on Ott as much as films, because the medium gives you space to experiment. Even fashion is an extension of who you are as an actor.
Having a father like Saif Ali Khan, who has reinvented him self so many times, what kind of conversations do you both share at home? How is it with Sara?
With dad, the conversations are often very organic. He does not sit me down and give me lectures, but in casual chats, there is so much to take away. He often talks about how important it is to adapt and not box yourself into one kind of role or identity, both on screen and in life. Coming to Sara, I share a great rapport with her. She is quite fun to be with. Not just my sister, but Sara is also my friend. Like all siblings, we also fight, laugh, and pull each other’s legs, but at the same time, there is a lot of love and respect. She is very protective, and I really admire her energy and work ethic.
You recently visited Hyderabad for the launch of WROGN’s flagship store. How was the experience?
It was actually very special! I liked the fact that people here are so warm and welcoming. the rich culture of the city is quite fascinating. This answer wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the food of Hyderabad. I definitely want to come back to explore more.
How does your ideal day look? What do you enjoy apart from acting?
An ideal day for me is very simple. It includes spending time with family, working out, and maybe catching up on a film or two. I love playing sports, especially football, and I enjoy music way too much. These are some of the things that keep me occupied outside of acting.
