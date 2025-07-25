Ibrahim Ali Khan talks to fan in sign language, wins hearts at Sarzameen premiere

Bollywood actor Ibrahim Ali Khan is currently being lauded online for a truly heartwarming interaction with a specially-abled fan at the Mumbai premiere of his latest film Sarzameen. The young actor, who looked dashing in an all-black outfit, stole the limelight with his compassionate gesture.

Ibrahim Ali Khan wins hearts with thoughtful gesture at Sarzameen premiere

A video, widely circulated by paparazzi, captures the moment Ibrahim was leaving a suburban theatre when a fan with a speech and hearing impairment approached him for a photograph. Without a moment’s hesitation, Ibrahim engaged with the fan, using sign language to communicate. He was even seen advising the fan to ‘go home and sleep’ and patiently looked at a location the fan showed him on Google Maps, before sharing a warm hug.

Netizens were quick to applaud Ibrahim’s down-to-earth nature and humility. Comments flooded social media praising his upbringing, with many calling it “good parenting” and noting that “This shows his values” and “So grounded, Saif and Amrita raised him well”.