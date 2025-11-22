Aamir Khan attends ex Reena Dutta's exhibition, surprises her

Sharing the candid moments, Reena Dutta wrote in the caption, "When your ex surprises you and appears for your exhibition 🙂 Thank you Aamir for your continuous support in my art journey 💕 #dropletsofpaint #chitrasutraartacademy Drop by to see our works @ Nehru Centre Art Gallery, 18th to 24th Nov 2025".

Several fans found the post special and the moment, authentic. They appreciated the friendship that the two share and showered their love on the former couple. Several fans also congratulated Reena Dutta on the exhibition and praised her artwork.

Aamir Khan fell in love with Reena Dutta while they were neighbours. Aamir relentlessly pursued Reena but she would not budge. She finally gave in and agreed. The two secretly married in 1986.

Aamir and Reena share two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. The former couple got divorced in 2002 after 16 years together. However, they continued to stay friends. In 2005, Aamir Khan married filmmaker Kiran Rao who he later divorced in 2021. The two have a son named named Azad Rao Khan who was welcomed via surrogacy in 2011.

The 60-year-old Bollywood star is currently dating Gauri Spratt and made it official earlier this year.