Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer shares heartbreaking update on actor's health

Bruce Willis, popular Hollywood actor who has given joy to so many of his fans, is currently fighting a tough battle. The actor is suffering from primary progressive aphasia (PPA), which is a subtype of fronto-temporal dementia (FTD). The tragic diagnosis came in 2022 following which Bruce's ex-wife, Demi Moore announced that the actor would retire from acting.
During a question-answer session on Instagram Stories, Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer Willis shared an update on her father's health and said that he was "not doing great".
Rumer Willis, also an actor, is the daughter of Bruce Willis and actor Demi Moore. When asked, "How's your dad doing?", Rumer had a lot of emotional things to say as they navigate through the challenging time as a family.
The 37-year old, finding difficult to say the right words, said, "People always ask me this question, and I think it’s kind of a hard one to answer".
Rumer continued with the update saying, "Because the truth is, that anybody with FTD is not doing great. But he’s doing OK, in terms of somebody who’s dealing with fronto-temporal dementia".
The actor further shared that she was grateful she can still go over to her father and "give him a hug". "Whether he recognizes me or not, that he can feel the love I’ve given him, and I can feel it back from him. That I still see a spark of him, and he can feel the love that I’m giving. So that feels really nice", she shared in a heartfelt moment.
Rumer, a single mother, further said that her daughter, almost 2-year-old Luetta accompanies her to visit her grandfather, and she feels thankful for that.
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are also parents to Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis, all of whom are spending time with the actor to take care of him.