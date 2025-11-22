Is Timothée Chalamet secretly a UK drill rapper? Fan theory goes viral

There’s a bizarre-yet-persistent fan theory sweeping TikTok and Reddit right now that claims Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet is secretly moonlighting as masked UK rapper EsDeeKid. Powered by side-by-side photos and a handful of circumstantial clues, the speculation has created quite the stir among pop culture observers.

EsDeeKid, who has dropped tracks such as Phantom and LV Sandals, which went viral on TikTok, never shows his face, so what can be seen becomes evidence to fans: eyes. Many claim the actor and rapper are the ‘spitting image’ of one another, sharing identical eyes.

The theory picked up steam as more ‘evidence’ surfaced from Chalamet’s past. Fans point to his viral high-school rap performance as ‘Lil Timmy Tim’ and his SNL character $mokecheddathaassgetta as proof he was harboring a secret love of hip-hop. The actor also has already demonstrated an ability to handle a British accent in the role of young Henry V for the movie The King.