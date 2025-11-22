Is Timothée Chalamet secretly a UK drill rapper? Fan theory goes viral

There’s a bizarre-yet-persistent fan theory sweeping TikTok and Reddit right now that claims Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet is secretly moonlighting as masked UK rapper EsDeeKid. Powered by side-by-side photos and a handful of circumstantial clues, the speculation has created quite the stir among pop culture observers.
EsDeeKid, who has dropped tracks such as Phantom and LV Sandals, which went viral on TikTok, never shows his face, so what can be seen becomes evidence to fans: eyes. Many claim the actor and rapper are the ‘spitting image’ of one another, sharing identical eyes.
The theory picked up steam as more ‘evidence’ surfaced from Chalamet’s past. Fans point to his viral high-school rap performance as ‘Lil Timmy Tim’ and his SNL character $mokecheddathaassgetta as proof he was harboring a secret love of hip-hop. The actor also has already demonstrated an ability to handle a British accent in the role of young Henry V for the movie The King.
More recently, Chalamet was reportedly seen at one of Fakemink’s London concerts; Fakemink is a UK rapper who frequently collaborates with EsDeeKid. The final sartorial ‘proof’ cited by conspiracy-thirsty fans is that both men have been photographed wearing the same Alexander McQueen skull scarf-a detail taken to suggest a shared high-fashion taste or, indeed, a shared wardrobe.
But the proof remains flimsy. The fact that EsDeeKid has very little online presence, save for a Bandlab profile from April 2024 and a reported Cash App name of Damario Jones, provides very little concrete link to the Hollywood star. One TikToker even cited the dual ‘e’s in both ‘Timothée" and ‘EsDeeKid‘ as a suspicious coincidence.
Neither Chalamet nor a representative have commented on the multiplying rumors. EsDeeKid has likewise kept mum on the rumour, a silence that only furthers the frenzy. Sure, the concept is outrageous-a major Hollywood star recording UK drill tracks in a thick Scouse accent-but that hasn‘t stopped fans from attempting to push the narrative. The one thing that’s for sure: with the newly announced North American tour dates of EsDeeKid, this viral theory is guaranteed to ensure a huge increase in ticket sales.