Jennifer Lopez brings Hollywood glam to Udaipur’s wedding of the year

With the arrival of global pop icon Jennifer Lopez to perform at the wedding of Netra Mantena, the daughter of Orlando-based billionaire Rama Raju Mantena, with entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju, the old palaces of Udaipur have now been officially turned into a Hollywood-Bollywood fusion spectacle.
Jennifer, who arrived at the airport in style in a long brown fur coat and wearing sunglasses, made quite an impression as she waved and blew a flying kiss to onlookers. This will be her second performance in the city of lakes, with the earlier one being at the high-society wedding in 2015.
The wedding, scheduled to culminate with the main ceremony at Jagmandir on 23 November, has attracted a truly stellar guest list. The non-stop entertainment has begun, starting with Dutch DJ Tiesto’s set at The Leela Palace. Bollywood's finest brought their A-game to the sangeet, including high-energy acts from Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez.
The list of international guests is no less impressive. In addition to J-Lo, Justin Bieber and rapper Wiz Khalifa will reportedly be performing at the wedding. Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr has also been spotted arriving in town as the entire city remains in lockdown as it receives close to 600 prominent international and celebrity guests. With Karan Johar acting as master of ceremonies for the sangeet and viral videos surfacing showing Ranveer Singh dancing with Donald Trump Jr's partner, this wedding has emerged as a phenomenal mix of international renown and Indian ostentation.