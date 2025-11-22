Jennifer Lopez brings Hollywood glam to Udaipur’s wedding of the year

The wedding, scheduled to culminate with the main ceremony at Jagmandir on 23 November, has attracted a truly stellar guest list. The non-stop entertainment has begun, starting with Dutch DJ Tiesto’s set at The Leela Palace. Bollywood's finest brought their A-game to the sangeet, including high-energy acts from Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The list of international guests is no less impressive. In addition to J-Lo, Justin Bieber and rapper Wiz Khalifa will reportedly be performing at the wedding. Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr has also been spotted arriving in town as the entire city remains in lockdown as it receives close to 600 prominent international and celebrity guests. With Karan Johar acting as master of ceremonies for the sangeet and viral videos surfacing showing Ranveer Singh dancing with Donald Trump Jr's partner, this wedding has emerged as a phenomenal mix of international renown and Indian ostentation.