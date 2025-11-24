Throwback clip of Ranbir Kapoor explaining why he won’t dance at weddings resurfaces

He then explained that the prospect of cash had nothing to do with his stance. "Money is not my drive," he said. "My passions are different. I don’t want to lose my dignity in my eyes dancing at a wedding, and people standing with a glass of alcohol and there could be snide comments." He added that he would not wish any such performances on any of his family members either, but emphasised that this was a personal choice.

When quizzed if his reluctance to carry out would jeopardise his star status, Ranbir was quick to dismiss the idea. He replied, “I wouldn’t lose stardom, but I wouldn’t allow my stardom to make myself think that if I’m a star, I can do anything and get away with it.”

This resurfaced statement offers a stark contrast to the recent spate of celebrity performances at major events, including Ranveer Singh's show at the Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju wedding. While many stars quite welcome the financial opportunities big weddings present, Ranbir Kapoor’s 2011 comments highlight another side to the intersection of celebrity and commercial engagements.