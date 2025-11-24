Uttarakhand villages impose Rs one lakh fine on liquor, fast food at weddings

In a dramatic move to curb extravagance and preserve cultural heritage, 25 villages in the remote Jaunsar-Bawar tribal belt of Uttarakhand have collectively resolved to ban all forms of liquor and modern fast food from social functions, backing the decree with a stringent penalty of Rs 1 Lakh for non-compliance.

Uttarakhand villages to impose fine on alcohol and fast food at weddings?

The sweeping set of nine unanimous resolutions, finalised in a recent village council meeting, targets perceived social inequality and unnecessary expenditure associated with contemporary celebrations, particularly weddings. The resolutions cover the entire Khat Saili region.

"If anyone dares to treat guests with items like chowmein, momos, tikkis, pizza or pasta, they will face a penalty of Rs 1 Lakh," confirmed a village elder following the crucial meeting held in Doha village under the chairmanship of Rajendra Singh Tomar.

The ban is comprehensive. It strictly prohibits the serving of alcohol, including beer, at all marriages and celebratory functions. The community leaders emphasised that the primary goal is to foster social parity among attendees.

"People are actually happier with these decisions," noted a source close to the council, highlighting the unusual local support for such rigid restrictions.

"These measures are squarely aimed at preserving our traditional culture and preventing frivolous spending that often strains families."