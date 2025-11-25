Rakshana Induchoodan’s look as Draupathi Devi from Draupathi 2 released

The makers of director Mohan G’s eagerly awaited Tamil-Telugu historical drama Draupathi 2 have now released the striking first look of actress Rakshana Induchoodan as Draupathi Devi in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Rakshana Induchoodan as Draupathi Devi from Draupathi 2

The character, positioned at a crucial narrative intersection in director Mohan G.’s vision, brings a fresh layer of dramatic depth and emotional weight to the film. With this reveal, the team sets the tone for what promises to be one of the most defining roles in the franchise.

Produced by Chola Chakravarthy of Netaji Productions in association with G. M Film Corporation, Draupathi 2, has triggered huge interest among fans.

Sources say the film is set in the 14th century and that it unfolds against the backdrop of the rule of Hoysala emperor Veera Vallalar III, the valour and resistance of the Kadavarayas of Sendhamangalam, and the turbulent shifts triggered by the Mughal invasion of Tamil Nadu.

Within this grand reconstruction of the past, the introduction of Draupathi Devi becomes an anchor point that connects the emotional essence of the first film with the expansive narrative arc of the sequel.