Thanks to quick thinking from the security team of the Karan Aujla concert, the disruption was contained before it could escalate into something worse. The security team's fast action allowed the concert to continue; however, the event did lose some of its excitement because of this temporary interruption. While there were no reported injuries, there were many people attending the concert who felt there was too much crowding and suggested implementing stricter crowd-control measures at events like this large music festival. Agu Stanley Chiedozie, who is very well known amongst the nightlife influencers in Mumbai, has not yet publicly stated anything regarding the Karan Aujla concert incident.

Rolling Loud India held its first-ever event at a festival in Mumbai and brought together thousands of fans excited to see international and Indian artists performing on the same stage. Many people have continued to discuss the Karan Aujla concert fight, with many fans praising Aujla for his level of professionalism and encouraging concert organisers to develop better methods of ensuring crowd safety at events.