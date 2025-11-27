Growing her own micro-greens is Soha Ali Khan’s new passion project

The actress on November 26 had raised alarm over the worsening air quality, as the AQI in several cities hit severe levels. Taking to Instagram stories, Soha shared a picture of the sky along with a “toxic” sticker and highlighted the urgent need for systemic changes to combat pollution.

She wrote, “The AQI is at a severe level. Almost and rising. We are breathing in toxic fumes. Please can we implement some systemic changes to address this.??”

On the work front, the 46-year-old actress, who is married to actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu, was last seen in the horror drama Chhorii 2, where she played an impactful portrayal of Daasi Maa. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film is a sequel to the 2021 thriller Chhorii.

Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead, the sequel also featured key performances by Gashmeer Mahajani and Saurabh Goyal, among others. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Vikram Malhotra, was released on April 11, 2025. She is set to star in the upcoming film Bridge.

Soha started her acting career with the romantic comedy film Dil Maange More in 2004, and is best known for her role in the drama film Rang De Basanti and the romance film Ahista Ahista. In 2017, she authored a book The Perils of Being Moderately Famous.