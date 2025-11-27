Orry, Siddhant Kapoor not cooperating in drug investigation, says Mumbai Police

Social media influencer Orry, who was called for interrogation by Mumbai's Anti-Narcotics Cell, has been reported to not cooperate in the investigation.

Orry was earlier summoned by Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Crime Branch has said that the social media influencer did not reveal much during questioning. He consistently stated that he does not know Salim Sohail Shaikh and has no connection with him, and he has never spoken with him.

Police also say that Orry claims he goes to many Bollywood parties every day, but drugs are not involved in those parties, nor does he do drugs or have anything to do with them. He said that he only goes to Bollywood parties and gets his photos taken.

Actor Siddhant Kapoor, who is also the brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor, was also questioned for five hours, but he is also not cooperating with the investigation. Police found a new mobile phone in his hand. When Crime Branch officials asked Siddhant about the mobile phone, he said his old mobile was broken down, so he bought a new one just two days ago.