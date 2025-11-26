Deepika Padukone's brand faces major revenue drop as Katrina Kaif's brand set to cross Rs 100 crore

Deepika Padukone's 82°E is registered under the legal entity DPKA Universal Consumer Ventures Private Limited, with Deepika and her father Prakash Padukone working as directors.

According to the latest Ministry of Corporate Affairs filings of the company, it faced ₹12.26 crore losses in the 2024-25 financial year. Subsequently, there was more than a 30% drop in the revenue from the 2023-24 to 2024-25 financial years.

However, on a positive note, the loss faced by 82°E has decreased in 2024-2024 from the previous financial year when the company had registered a loss of more than ₹23 crore.

In their filings to the MCA, the company said, "The management is continuously taking efforts to increase the revenue, reduce expenses to ensure it has profitable track record".

Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty has been a consumer's favourite and their revenues reflect the same. The company had more than 45% of revenue surge in the financial year 2024, with the profits in that year growing a whopping 66% to reach ₹11.3 crore.

Kay Beauty, which is also jointly owned by Nykaa, was launched in October 2019. Deepika Padukone started 82°E two years later, in 2021. However, Deepika's brand, markets itself as a luxury band, with a much higher price point than Kay Beauty which has a diverse price range.

82°E faces tough competition from brands such as Plum, Foxtale and mCaffeine which have a large consumer base.