‘I waited 30 minutes’: Actress Mumtaz on meeting Dharmendra in hospital

Mumtaz, a veteran actress, opened up on not being permitted to see Bollywood superstar Dharmendra while he was in the hospital because she had been informed by the hospital staff that he was receiving ventilator treatment. After waiting for thirty minutes outside the ward and then being told to go home, this only added more fuel to the fire for the families and fans of both actors, which has now reignited public discussion on hospital visitation policies for family members and friends during times of crisis. Since news of Dharmendra's medical condition first became public knowledge, there have been numerous reports of an exceedingly high tension level surrounding this event.

Mumtaz talked about the limited access to meet the actor

Mumtaz has stated that she was denied entry to see Dharmendra at the hospital where he is being treated due to an "overwhelming safety concern" by hospital staff. Hospital staff also stated that no visitors are permitted in the intensive care unit of the hospital unless they have a Green Card. According to Mumtaz, she received a phone call from an employee of the hospital informing her that Dharmendra was on life support; therefore, no visitors would be permitted to visit him. Mumtaz has claimed that she was not allowed to enter the hospital, even after personally requesting a chance to see him before he was moved to another facility. "I waited for thirty minutes, because I was hoping to see Dharmendra before he was taken to another hospital," she said.