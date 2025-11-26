IFFI will pay a tribute to Dharmendra during the closing ceremony

The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is underway in Goa's Panaji. The festival, which kicked off on November 20 will draw to an end with a closing ceremony on November 28.
According to festival officials, in the light of the recent passing of legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra, IFFI has planned a special tribute for the deceased actor during the closing ceremony.
Bollywood icon Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025 in his Mumbai home at the age of 89. His passing coincided with the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa and the festival organisers decided to pay homage to the actor's legacy.
Talking about Dharmendra's passing, Prakash Magdum, the Managing Director of National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) said, "We received the unfortunate news of Dharam ji's passing away on Monday. A minute's silence was observed at the closing ceremony of the Film Bazaar as a mark of respect.We will also be paying homage to the beloved legend during the festival's closing ceremony".
Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan's cult classic film, Sholay completed 50 years since its release in 1975. To honour the landmark, IFFI had planned for a screening of the film in a 4K restored version. Unfortunately, due to technical difficulties the screening stands cancelled.
IFFI will go ahead with a special session, 50 years of Sholay: Why 'Sholay' Still Resonates? on November 27 where the film's director, Ramesh Sippy will be present as well. With Dharmendra's passing, the session is expected to be a nostalgic reminiscence of the film and its favourite character, Veeru.
The film festival has also displayed the iconic bike from Sholay which was used in the song, Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge, in Panjim's INOX theatre, another nostalgic nod to the legendary film that turned to a tribute to Dharmendra.
"The motorcycle displayed on the festival premises was introduced as a special attraction this year to mark the celebration for 50 years of Sholay. But it has also become a tribute to Dharmendra ji now, as visitors can't help but recall the iconic song Yeh Dosti and his unforgettable presence when they see it," Prakash Magdum said.