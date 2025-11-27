Hema Malini mourns ‘loving husband’, drops first post after Dharmendra’s demise

Actress-politician Hema Malini expressed profound grief over the passing of her husband and legendary actor Dharmendra, sharing an emotional tribute to the superstar, whom she said was "everything to her.”

Hema Malini mourns ‘loving husband’ Dharmendra: He was everything to me

Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, Hema penned an emotional note. In the heartfelt message, she described Dharmendra as “many things to me”, “my ‘go-to’ person” and “was everything to me.”

She wrote in the note, “Dharam ji. He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them.”

Hema highlighted Dharmendra’s enduring legacy as a public figure. “As a public personality, his talent, his humility in spite of his popularity, and his universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon unequalled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever.”