Halsey's saree look at future brother-in-law's wedding steals the show

American pop star Halsey, real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, has once again captured the internet's attention-not with a new single, but with her impeccable style. After headlining Lollapalooza India this January, the Without Me singer sent fans into a frenzy when she fully embraced Indian fashion, stepping out in a string of breathtaking ensembles from top homegrown designers.

Internet loves Halsey’s saree look from future brother-in-law’s wedding

During her music festival visit to India, this 29-year-old singer, who is currently dating Canadian actor Avan Jogia, pulled off the most glamorous desi looks. But most breathtakingly, Halsey turned otherworldly in an ombre coral-hued Manish Malhotra sculpted saree. The resplendent drape featuring mosaic sequins was teamed with a matching blouse and Manish Malhotra High Jewellery that included diamond drop earrings and a statement necklace. A vibrant palette of makeup and flowing tresses completed the all-coral look.