Halsey's saree look at future brother-in-law's wedding steals the show

American pop star Halsey, real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, has once again captured the internet's attention-not with a new single, but with her impeccable style. After headlining Lollapalooza India this January, the Without Me singer sent fans into a frenzy when she fully embraced Indian fashion, stepping out in a string of breathtaking ensembles from top homegrown designers.
During her music festival visit to India, this 29-year-old singer, who is currently dating Canadian actor Avan Jogia, pulled off the most glamorous desi looks. But most breathtakingly, Halsey turned otherworldly in an ombre coral-hued Manish Malhotra sculpted saree. The resplendent drape featuring mosaic sequins was teamed with a matching blouse and Manish Malhotra High Jewellery that included diamond drop earrings and a statement necklace. A vibrant palette of makeup and flowing tresses completed the all-coral look.
This was just one highlight from her fashionable trip. For her electric stage performance, Halsey wore a custom-made embroidered crop top by Indian label Saaksha & Kinni featuring traditional Gujarati thread and mirror work. And for an outing in Mumbai, she sported a chic, see-through beige number from Anamika Khanna, pairing the heavy lace-worked top with metallic trousers. A softer, pre-stitched tiered saree by Arpita Mehta showed up too in her wardrobe, accessorised with jewellery from Isharya.
Although the article's prompt made it seem like a wedding, Halsey's dazzling saree moment was captured during her trip for Lollapalooza India and proved her affinity for Indian fashion extends well beyond the concert stage. Her enthusiastic adoption of indigenous brands has earned her widespread praise online, setting a high bar for festival fashion in 2024.