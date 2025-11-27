Taylor Swift gushes over Travis Kelce in new The End of an Era teaser

In the viral clip of the new teaser, Taylor Swift recalled when Travis Kelce walked into his life out of the blue. "The most meaningful relationship I've ever had... started with a man saying he was butthurt that I didn't want to meet him", the 35-year-old star said. She said the 36-year-old was the "greatest surprise of my life".

Travis had shared on his New Heights podcast that he was sad he could not meet Taylor and give her a bracelet during her tour, because he was not allowed backstage after the show.

In the teaser, Taylor Swift also talked about their professions and how they are similar even in their differences. "We both entertain people. His with considerably more violence than mine"

Towards the end of the clip, Travis is seen telling Taylor, "You've got teammates, I've got teammates". Taylor, with a smile on her face, replies, "You've got Coach Reid, I've got my mom".

Fans are excited for the whole show to drop and the big revelations that are coming their way! The six-part documentary series will reportedly premiere on December 12, 2025 on Disney+.