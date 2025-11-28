Harsh Mehta: Who's the new mystery man in Malaika Arora's life?

Recently, Harsh Mehta has gained notoriety around Bollywood for his connection with the actor Malaika Arora. Although neither party has confirmed anything, Harsh Mehta has certainly gained a lot of attention over the past week and is fast becoming a popular figure among celebrity gossip circles.

Who is Harsh Mehta, and why is he trending?

In a nutshell, Harsh Mehta has been identified by reporters as a diamond merchant based in Mumbai who does business with luxury brands. The first time Harsh Mehta received significant public attention was at the end of July when he was photographed leaving a concert in Mumbai with Malaika Arora, who is one of the biggest names in the Indian entertainment industry. The photo immediately became viral on social media and created plenty of speculation about the two people being romantically involved. Since that time, Harsh Mehta has been seen with Malaika Arora on multiple occasions and made a second very high-profile appearance with her at the Mumbai airport. Even though they were walking in different directions, both Harsh and Malaika were later seen entering the same car, which only added fuel to the fire surrounding gossip about them dating.