Did Nikhil Kamath really interview Elon Musk? The internet debates

Two very contradictory men — one who built a discount brokerage by telling India to calm down and invest slowly, and another who builds rockets because patience is boring — casually sitting across a table, sipping coffee. Nikhil Kamath and Elon Musk, allegedly in the same frame with no agenda, no press release, just a 39-second black-and-white teaser dropped online like a lit match in a room full of gasoline. And naturally, the internet exploded. This could be a seismic moment for Indian podcasting… or the most elegant troll the tech world has seen in years.

Is a Nikhil Kamath–Elon Musk podcast coming? Teaser sends social media spinning

Nikhil dropped a video on X (formerly Twitter), showing himself and Musk sitting together — sipping coffee, exchanging glances and laughs. The clip was artfully vague with no voice, no context, just a minimalist visual flirting with credibility. Everyone’s imagination was doing more work than the video itself. Did the richest man in the world actually sit down with the guy who convinced Indians to trust the stock market? Or did a clever editor with premium GPU access just get promoted? The uncertainty is precisely the point.