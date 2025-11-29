Did Nikhil Kamath really interview Elon Musk? The internet debates

Two very contradictory men — one who built a discount brokerage by telling India to calm down and invest slowly, and another who builds rockets because patience is boring — casually sitting across a table, sipping coffee. Nikhil Kamath and Elon Musk, allegedly in the same frame with no agenda, no press release, just a 39-second black-and-white teaser dropped online like a lit match in a room full of gasoline. And naturally, the internet exploded. This could be a seismic moment for Indian podcasting… or the most elegant troll the tech world has seen in years.
Nikhil dropped a video on X (formerly Twitter), showing himself and Musk sitting together — sipping coffee, exchanging glances and laughs. The clip was artfully vague with no voice, no context, just a minimalist visual flirting with credibility. Everyone’s imagination was doing more work than the video itself. Did the richest man in the world actually sit down with the guy who convinced Indians to trust the stock market? Or did a clever editor with premium GPU access just get promoted? The uncertainty is precisely the point.
If this is real, it's a power shift. For decades, conversations that shaped tech and investing culture belonged to Silicon Valley studios and New York boardrooms. Seeing Musk on an Indian-hosted podcast would signal something bigger — that the axis is tilting, that innovation isn’t West-locked anymore, that Bangalore can pull a global billionaire into a chair, hand him a microphone, and ask, “So, what the hell is happening next?”
A real podcast could spark the most unfiltered conversation we’ve heard in years: markets, Mars, risk, chaos, ego — two men famous for breaking rules, comparing notes. Nikhil hasn’t confirmed anything and Musk hasn’t said a word. The teaser might be the trailer of a future, or the mirage of one. Either way, the internet is watching, half hoping it’s fake, half praying it’s real because both versions are equally thrilling. And isn’t that the real plot twist?
