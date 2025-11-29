LSG AI pic after Kohli visits Dhoni’s Ranchi home breaks the internet

After Kohli's visit to MS Dhoni in real life, the LSG-created AI image after Kohli visits Dhoni has gone viral on social media. The AI's creation generated a frenzy of speculation and humour from fans, creating a perfect storm of humour, conspiracy theories, and creative IPL crossover interpretations.

LSG's AI pic after Kohli visits Dhoni sparks fan theories and memes

Fans quickly took to social media when they first saw LSG AI Pictures After Kohli Visits Dhoni as they were trying to figure out if the pictures were actually based on an event or if they were merely another one of those crazy pictures that appear every week. The buzz surrounding LSG AI Pictures After Kohli Visits Dhoni quickly gave way to confusion and laughter, with jokes about an IPL crossover and the formations of cricket’s ‘holy trinity’ circulating social media platforms.