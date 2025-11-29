LSG AI pic after Kohli visits Dhoni’s Ranchi home breaks the internet

After Kohli's visit to MS Dhoni in real life, the LSG-created AI image after Kohli visits Dhoni has gone viral on social media. The AI's creation generated a frenzy of speculation and humour from fans, creating a perfect storm of humour, conspiracy theories, and creative IPL crossover interpretations.
Fans quickly took to social media when they first saw LSG AI Pictures After Kohli Visits Dhoni as they were trying to figure out if the pictures were actually based on an event or if they were merely another one of those crazy pictures that appear every week. The buzz surrounding LSG AI Pictures After Kohli Visits Dhoni quickly gave way to confusion and laughter, with jokes about an IPL crossover and the formations of cricket’s ‘holy trinity’ circulating social media platforms.
Immediately, fan edits, memes and speculation about whether or not LSG engineered the time of the post to coincide with Kohli's return to Ranchi started flooding timelines. The moment brought awareness to just how much thought and emotion fans put into both players and their relationship, and made fans’ reading of anything even remotely comical into evidence of larger narratives.
India's iconic batting pair of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni produced numerous memorable moments on the cricket field together, including the incredible partnership during the West Indies series in 2014 that resulted in a 196-run stand and also the clutch finishes during the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy campaign. Kohli took over as the team's captain after Dhoni stepped down, but Dhoni was a regular source of advice (including making DRS calls from behind the stumps), with many fans joking that this became known as the "Dhoni Review System." Their emotional embrace following the 2016 T20 World Cup victory over Australia and Kohli escorting Dhoni off after the 2019 World Cup semifinals are still two of the most widely shared memories in Indian cricket history.