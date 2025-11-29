Dulquer Salmaan’s look in Nahas Hidayath’s much-awaited I’m Game unveiled

I'm Game marks director Nahas Hidayath’s next venture after the blockbuster hit RDX. Posters featuring the other lead actors had already been released earlier. Now, with Dulquer Salmaan’s first look also out, expectations around the film have skyrocketed among fans. The movie has quickly become one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

It may be recalled that the film officially went on floors on May 3 this year. Sources say that the shoot of the film is still in progress. Antony Varghese, Tamil actor-filmmaker Mysskin, Kathir, Parth Thiwari and Tamil actress Samyuktha Viswanathan play pivotal roles in the project.

The stunt choreography for I'm Game” is being handled by Anbariv Masters, who have previously worked on major pan-Indian films such as Kabali, the KGF series, Kaithi, Vikram, Leo and Salaar. After the massive action success of RDX, the Anbariv team is reuniting with Nahas for this film.

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan along with Jom Verghese, I'm Game has triggered immense interest as this will mark his return to Malayalam cinema. The story of I'm Game, which happens to be Dulquer’s 40th film, is by Nahas Hidhayath himself while its screenplay is by Sajeer Baba, Bilal Moidu and Ismail Aboobacker.

Cinematography for the film will be by Jimshi Khalid and editing will be by Chaman Chakko. Music for the film, which has raised huge expectations among fans and film buffs, is by Jakes Bejoy. Costumes for the film have been designed by Mashar Hamsa and production design is by Deepak Parameshwaran.