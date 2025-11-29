Tillotama Shome and Jim Sarbh take a Goa trip, share pictures

The caption of the post read, "What an incredible Goa experience! We didn’t do the beach and yet it was super fun!!!". They went on to individually thank each of the businesses that helped them have such a good time.

We went the villa route...An exclusive experience in every way, indeed!...we cycled in the quiet and kayaked through mangroves. What a morning!...We ate at places we hadn’t heard of before...[went] on a boat to a fishing village for local flavours which we couldn’t get enough of!...what a perfect last night with live music and top notch cocktails + food", the remaining caption read.

However, some fans have a theory and think the two are dating. "Omg!!! You guys are dating???", one user commented under the post. "Are.They.Dating?????", exclaimed another. Another fan said, "Made in heaven unofficial draft".

While the internet is drowned in curiosity, it must be noted that Tillotama Shome is married to businessman Kunal Ross. The two tied the knot back in 2015 but Kunal largely steers clear of the limelight.

Tillotama and Jim have been good friends for quite some time. Some fans even went on to appreciate the friendship the two actors share and expressed their admiration for the actors. "Two favourite actors in one frame", a fan wrote. Another user said, "I love the honestly and maturity in there friendship".

Tillotama Shome and Jim Sarbh have previously opened up about their friendship but there have been no reports of them dating. The actors had worked together in the Konkona Sen Sharma directed film A Death In The Gunj, which released in 2016.