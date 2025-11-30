Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy performs at Bihar wedding; video goes viral

Right away, the clip got strong reactions from fans based on its emotional impact. Many of those who watched it were sad to see such a "big star" performing at small wedding ceremonies. People made many comments along the lines of "I'm feeling bad for him," "Bhagwan kisi ko itne bure din na dikhaye," and "What all one has to do for money" across various platforms. Many other comments criticized the Film Industry for allowing such a big name to fade over time.

Other viewers took to the high ground in defence of Rahul Roy. They attributed his success to his humility and talent, saying things like "He deserves more fame," and "Still talented and humble enough to perform anywhere." Many also highlighted comparisons between Roy's performance situation today and that of other famous actors who perform at events regularly, stating that an actor deserves respect and should have the same opportunities regardless of where he performs.

Many viewers also raised discussions regarding Roy's difficult past. After rising to prominence with the blockbuster film "Aaj Ki Awaz" (1990), Roy's career went through many ups and downs. The most defining of all of these was the stroke he suffered on-set in 2020, which threatened his life and left him temporarily impaired physically. Some reports indicated that fellow actors such as Salman Khan helped pay for his medical bills; Roy subsequently acknowledged this gesture with great appreciation.