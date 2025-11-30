The Chiara Ferragni Pandoro scandal gives way to an influencer crackdown in Italy

Influencer Chiara Ferragni, a woman whose brand once stood for entrepreneurial glamour, digital savvy and highly curated aspiration, now finds herself at the centre of legal trouble over a festive cake. Chiara had teamed up with famous Italian confectioners Balocco in 2022 for a special Pink Christmas pandoro cake. The sales of which would support children’s bone cancer treatment at the Regina Margherita Hospital in Turin.

What is Pandorogate? Inside the Chiara Ferragni Pandoro scandal

A €50,000 donation had indeed been made, but months prior, and not linked to unit sales. No matter how many cakes sold, the contribution did not increase. Meanwhile, Chiara’s companies reportedly earned seven-figure returns from the licensing agreement. The consumers believed they were funding care for children but instead, they were largely funding a brand collaboration.

In December 2023, Italy’s antitrust authority fined Chiara Ferragni and Balocco on the grounds of misleading commercial practice. The influencer has since apologised, calling it a communication misstep and not intentional deception, and pledged €1 million to the hospital. But public sentiment had already shifted.