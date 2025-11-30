Vanessa Hudgens welcomes second child with husband Cole Tucker

High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens has welcomed her second baby with her baseball player husband, Cole Tucker. Both fans and friends have joined together in celebration of what an exciting time this is for the couple and have celebrated with her in an authentic yet heartfelt manner, as Vanessa Hudgens continues to evolve.
Earlier this year, Vanessa Hudgens shared on social media about her second pregnancy with an exciting photo series and the caption, "Here we go for round 2!!" This news delighted many fans who have followed her journey closely since the delivery of their first child in 2024. By using similar language to her first announcement, Vanessa was able to reach back into the lives of her followers, making this moment a highly talked-about one for many people across Hollywood.
After having her son, Hudgens posted a picture on Instagram of herself holding her baby in the hospital with her son, Tucker, holding her son. The feeling of peace and joy surrounding the moment immediately stirred emotion within the broader context of the day. Vanessa expressed her gratitude to all mothers everywhere and referred to the labour process as one of both beauty and transformational power. Her post drew many supportive comments from admirers and fellow celebrities alike, supportive of all aspects of the experience.
Although they haven't publicly disclosed the name or sex of the baby at this time, the community's response to Hudgens' birth has been overwhelmingly supportive. Many people are praising the couple for prioritizing privacy, yet giving everyone a little peek into their growing family. As Hudgens steps into this next phase of motherhood, she remains committed to balancing family life with ongoing creative projects.
