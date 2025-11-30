Vanessa Hudgens welcomes second child with husband Cole Tucker

High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens has welcomed her second baby with her baseball player husband, Cole Tucker. Both fans and friends have joined together in celebration of what an exciting time this is for the couple and have celebrated with her in an authentic yet heartfelt manner, as Vanessa Hudgens continues to evolve.

Vanessa Hudgens has given birth to her second child

Earlier this year, Vanessa Hudgens shared on social media about her second pregnancy with an exciting photo series and the caption, "Here we go for round 2!!" This news delighted many fans who have followed her journey closely since the delivery of their first child in 2024. By using similar language to her first announcement, Vanessa was able to reach back into the lives of her followers, making this moment a highly talked-about one for many people across Hollywood.