Who is Rohan Acharya? All about Anisha Padukone’s fiance & his Bollywood lineage

Deepika Padukone's younger sister is engaged! And the groom-to-be comes from a Bollywood family. As Rohan Acharya and Anisha Padukone's engagement announcement continues to inspire excitement in the entertainment industry, many are inquiring about who exactly Rohan Acharya is.
Rohan has quickly gained an enormous amount of public interest. Preliminary reports note that the couple has actually been together for quite some time now, and as interest builds upon their forthcoming nuptials, a search for "Who is Rohan Acharya?" has trended on various social media platforms.
Rohan Acharya, who is said to work at his family's travel agency in Dubai, resides there with his family. His mother, Chimoo Acharya, is the owner of an events production company. What makes him even more interesting as part of the Bollywood film family tree is that he has the blood of Bimal Roy, one of the most famous directors in the history of Indian cinema.
In addition, he has ties to another film family because of his sister, Drisha Acharya, who has married Karan Deol, the son of actor Sunny Deol, which means Rohan has a connection to the Deol family as well.
34-year-old Anisha Padukone is a professional golfer and also heads the Live Love Laugh Foundation, an initiative founded by her sister Deepika Padukone.
She has created her own legacy as a philanthropist and continues to serve as one of the leading members of the mental health organisation that her sister Deepika established. Both Anisha and Rohan are thought to have built an acquaintance over the years through their mutual social circles, and reports have claimed that their families have known each other for several years through their gatherings and other mutual connections, some of which may include actor Ranveer Singh, who may have assisted in connecting the two families.