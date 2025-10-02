Karan Kundrra addresses Anusha Dandekar’s cheating claims

Cue Karan’s clapback. The TV heartthrob fired up Instagram with a long post—no names dropped, but everyone knew who the target was. He thundered about “cruel elite women” who can say “ANYTHING” without accountability, shaded the media for running blind items, and positioned himself as the wronged party. Then, in true celebrity fashion, he deleted the post. Because nothing says I don’t care quite like making sure the world saw it first.

The internet, of course, had a field day. Fans split faster than a Bigg Boss house alliance: Team Anusha nodding along with “told you so” energy, Team Karan rushing in with “king energy” defenses. The rest of us? Just grabbing popcorn.

Both Karan and Anusha have moved on publicly. He is dating Tejasswi Prakash, while Anusha's been busy with her own projects. But they still keep boomeranging back into each other’s narratives. It’s like that one couple at the party who broke up ages ago but still find ways to argue over who stole the Bluetooth speaker. Mumbai might not sleep, but its exes certainly don’t let each other rest.