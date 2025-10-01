Avika Gor ties the knot with longtime beau Milind Chandwani on ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’ set

Balika Vadhu fame actress Avika Gor married her longtime boyfriend, Milind Chandwani on Tuesday. And their wedding was nothing sort of a TV spectacle. The wedding ceremony took place on the sets of the reality show Pati, Patni Aur Panga where several celebrity contestants and guests in attendance.
The guest list was a star studded one, featuring popular names from the television industry. Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Sudesh Lehri, Mamta Lehri, Swara Bhaskar, Fahad Ahmad, Geeta Phogat, and Pawan Kumar were among the attendees. Adding even more star power were Krushna Abhishek, Farah Khan, Rakhi Sawant, and Samarth Jurel, who joined as special wedding guests.
For her D-day Avika looked gorgeous in a traditional red bridal lehenga paired with emerald jewelry. Whereas Milind complimented her look with a golden sherwani and matching emerald accessory. Sudesh Lehri and his wife performed at the wedding; both dressed in coordinated royal blue outfits. This added a special touch to their wedding.
Check out their wedding pics here:
Avika in a recent interview with a media house opened up about the importance of making her wedding public, "I’ve been in the public eye since 2008, and the love and blessings I’ve received from people have been overwhelming. I wanted my audience, who’ve been such an important part of my journey, to be a part of this special moment. In some way, I manifested this."
She also spoke about the bond she shares with Milind and said, "There are days when I wake up and remind myself that it’s real. I feel very lucky and blessed to have found a partner who supports me, understands me, and always pushes me to grow in life.”
Avika and Milind first met each other in Hyderabad, 2022 through their mutual friends. The couple got engaged in June 2025.
