Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are now married! See PICS Inside!

Singer-songwriter-actress-entrepreneur Selena Gomez shared photos from her wedding on Instagram, which she captioned "🤍 9.27. 25 🤍". The wedding is said to have taken place at a private estate in Santa Barbara, California, specifically reported to be in the exclusive area of Montecito. The event was highly private, with the exact location kept secret from guests until their arrival. The venue was rumored to be the Sea Crest Nursery.
The wedding festivities kicked off with an intimate rehearsal dinner on Friday, September 26, at a an upscale and private estate in the Hope Ranch neighborhood of Goleta, California (near Santa Barbara). Some reports even specified a 1930s-built, 10-bedroom mansion. Security was extremely tight. Guests were reportedly kept unaware of the exact location until the last minute and were chauffeured in Mercedes buses from their accommodations (like the El Encanto hotel) to the venue.
The wedding dress!
Selena wore a custom Ralph Lauren wedding gown and the dress featured an elegant floral halter neckline, a structured bodice and a dramatic open back. The gown had a soft, full-length skirt and delicate floral appliqués across the bodice. She wore her hair in a vintage-inspired waved bob and carried a small bouquet of all-white flowers, including what appeared to be lily of the valley. Benny Blanco also wore a custom Ralph Lauren outfit, opting for a classic black tuxedo and a bowtie.
Witnessing a stary wedding
Reportedly, the event was star-studded, with an estimated 170 guests. Notable attendees included Taylor Swift, Selena's Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short (Selena had previously joked that Martin Short would be the ring bearer), Paris Hilton, Paul Rudd and David Henrie (her Wizards of Waverly Place co-star). Other celebrities rumored or mentioned in various reports to be on the guest list included Ed Sheeran, Ashley Park and Camila Cabello.
Relationship timeline
The couple went public with their romance in December 2023. They got engaged in December 2024. Benny proposed with a custom marquise-cut diamond ring, reportedly in a low-key picnic setting (with Taco Bell!). They released a collaborative album titled I Said I Love You First in March 2025. We knew the wedding was close as Selena was spotted at her bachelorette party just a couple months ago!
