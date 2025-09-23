Keanu Reeves marries longtime GF Alexandra Grant in a private ceremony

Keanu Reeves recently married his longtime girlfriend Alexandra Grant in a private, low-key ceremony.

Keanu Reeves marries longtime partner Alexandra Grant in an intimate European wedding

Keanu and Alexandra first met in 2009 to start out as friends before it became romantic. They opened up about their relationship in 2019, by which time, they had already been working together, collaborating on creative projects and writing books. In November 2019, the duo appeared as a couple on the red carpet of the LACMA Art + Film Gala. In fact, one of her close friends confirmed that they had been dating for "several years".

They worked on Ode to Happiness, published by Gerhard Steidl in early 2011, which was Alexandra's first collaboration with Keanu. It was her first artist book and Reeves's first book as a writer. In 2017 Alexandra, alongside designer Jessica Fleischmann and Keanu Reeves, also established a small publishing company called X Artists Books.

Alexandra is a 52-year old visual artist and author who is often said to be the "rock" in Keanu's life. She is the one he attributes for bringing him peace.