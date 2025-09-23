Keanu Reeves marries longtime GF Alexandra Grant in a private ceremony

Keanu Reeves recently married his longtime girlfriend Alexandra Grant in a private, low-key ceremony.
Keanu and Alexandra first met in 2009 to start out as friends before it became romantic. They opened up about their relationship in 2019, by which time, they had already been working together, collaborating on creative projects and writing books. In November 2019, the duo appeared as a couple on the red carpet of the LACMA Art + Film Gala. In fact, one of her close friends confirmed that they had been dating for "several years".
They worked on Ode to Happiness, published by Gerhard Steidl in early 2011, which was Alexandra's first collaboration with Keanu. It was her first artist book and Reeves's first book as a writer. In 2017 Alexandra, alongside designer Jessica Fleischmann and Keanu Reeves, also established a small publishing company called X Artists Books.
Alexandra is a 52-year old visual artist and author who is often said to be the "rock" in Keanu's life. She is the one he attributes for bringing him peace.
"The couple had discussed marriage for years and ultimately wanted to have time alone. The wedding took place in Europe early this summer. The ceremony was conducted in a very intimate and quiet manner. Since both value their privacy, this was the perfect choice for them," a source was quoted as saying.
Keanu seems to have finally found happiness after suffering from significant personal tragedies, including the loss of his girlfriend in 2001, when she was only 28.
Keanu and his then-girlfriend, actress Jennifer Syme, suffered the loss of their baby. Just two years later, Jennifer died in a car accident.
Neither Keanu, nor Alexandra, have opened up about the ceremony publicly.
