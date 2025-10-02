Shah Rukh Khan reaches billionaire status; 'badshah' now richer than Taylor Swift

Shah Rukh Khan is now a billionaire, according to a new list! According to the Hurun India Rich List 2025, released on October 1st, the King of Bollywood's net worh is now $1.4 billion, aka, over ₹12k crores!
“Bollywood’s Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan (59), joins the billionaire club for the first time with a wealth of ₹12, 490 crore," the report said.
Now, SRK has overtaken Taylor Swift, who joined the billionaires club last year, with a net worth of $1.3 billion. India's richest, however, remains Mukesh Ambani, with a net worth of ₹9.55 lakh crore. Next in the list is Gautam Adani, whose net worth is ₹8.15 lakh crore. The total number of billionaires in the country has surpassed 350, bringing in almost half of India's GDP.
Among other celebrities, Juhi Chawla has a net worth of ₹7,790 crore, and Hrithik Roshan stands third with a net worth of ₹2,160 crore. Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Amitabh Bachchan came in fourth and fifth respectively, with net worth of ₹1,880 crore and ₹1,630 crore.
Shah Rukh's wealth not only comes from his movies, but his business ventures. He is the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and has a flagship company, Red Chillies Entertainment. He also has investments in global real estate, including famous residence Mannat, a Beverly Hills villa, and properties in London and Dubai and other lifestyle brands, etc.
In 2020, he also started initiatives and relief measures to help the central and state governments of Maharashtra, West Bengal and Delhi, along with those who lost their means of livelihood. He even offered one of his offices to be used as a quarantine centre.
