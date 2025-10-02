Shah Rukh Khan reaches billionaire status; 'badshah' now richer than Taylor Swift

Shah Rukh Khan is now a billionaire, according to a new list! According to the Hurun India Rich List 2025, released on October 1st, the King of Bollywood's net worh is now $1.4 billion, aka, over ₹12k crores!

“Bollywood’s Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan (59), joins the billionaire club for the first time with a wealth of ₹12, 490 crore," the report said.

Now, SRK has overtaken Taylor Swift, who joined the billionaires club last year, with a net worth of $1.3 billion. India's richest, however, remains Mukesh Ambani, with a net worth of ₹9.55 lakh crore. Next in the list is Gautam Adani, whose net worth is ₹8.15 lakh crore. The total number of billionaires in the country has surpassed 350, bringing in almost half of India's GDP.