Shah Rukh Khan convinced his lawyer’s wife, offered him private jet to fight Aryan Khan’s case

The lawyer, who was on vacation in the UK during the Covid-19 pandemic, had declined to accept the case initially
(L-R) Shah Rukh Khan
In a dramatic expose that gives a peek into Bollywood’s biggest family drama, senior lawyer and ex-Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi has revealed how superstar Shah Rukh Khan persuaded him to accept his son Aryan Khan’s case of drugs.

SRK’s personal plea to secure son’s bail

Discussing on the show The Legal Side of Things, Mr Rohatgi remembered the dramatic October 2021 events when Aryan was arrested. The lawyer, who was on vacation in the UK during the Covid-19 pandemic, had declined to accept the case initially. Still, a relentless Shah Rukh Khan, whom Mr Rohatgi called a “great actor,” took charge.

“Then he said, ‘May I speak to your wife?’” Mr Rohatgi remembered. Shah Rukh went on to make an emotional, compelling appeal to Mr Rohatgi’s wife saying “don’t think of it as a client, I’m a father.” The appeal was enough to convince her who in turn coaxed her husband to go back to India.

Mr Rohatgi, refusing the actor’s offer of a private aircraft, took a commercial flight to Mumbai. Shah Rukh, demonstrating his seriousness over the case, booked a room in the same hotel as the attorney to collaborate on it. The superstar was “rather keen and smart,” Mr Rohatgi said, and had made heavy notes to help the legal team.

The high-profile case had Aryan Khan arrested following a Narcotics Control Bureau raid on a cruise. He was released on bail after over three weeks in custody and later issued a clean chit in the case. The latest revelation brings to light the extent Shah Rukh Khan went to during a desperate moment. It also brings to light the efforts that resulted in his son’s eventual release and acquittal.

Shah Rukh Khan
Aryan Khan

