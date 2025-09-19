Shah Rukh Khan convinced his lawyer’s wife, offered him private jet to fight Aryan Khan’s case

In a dramatic expose that gives a peek into Bollywood’s biggest family drama, senior lawyer and ex-Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi has revealed how superstar Shah Rukh Khan persuaded him to accept his son Aryan Khan’s case of drugs.

SRK’s personal plea to secure son’s bail

Discussing on the show The Legal Side of Things, Mr Rohatgi remembered the dramatic October 2021 events when Aryan was arrested. The lawyer, who was on vacation in the UK during the Covid-19 pandemic, had declined to accept the case initially. Still, a relentless Shah Rukh Khan, whom Mr Rohatgi called a “great actor,” took charge.

“Then he said, ‘May I speak to your wife?’” Mr Rohatgi remembered. Shah Rukh went on to make an emotional, compelling appeal to Mr Rohatgi’s wife saying “don’t think of it as a client, I’m a father.” The appeal was enough to convince her who in turn coaxed her husband to go back to India.