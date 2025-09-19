Head to this popular Burmese restaurant for their new menu From Burma, With Tea

It isn’t every day that a cup of tea becomes a reason to step outside home on a Sunday, but Burma Burma’s new limited-edition menu gave us exactly that excuse. At their Orion Mall outlet, we went on a tea date shaped around the ritual of Laphet Yay, Burma’s beloved pulled tea and the idea that a teashop is less about the beverage and more about the connections it brews.
The Burmese Milk Tea, strong-brewed black tea cut with evaporated and condensed milk, arrived first. Sweet, rich and creamy, it was comfort in a cup! The Yangon Royal Tea followed, a subtler expression of pulled tea, layered with cream and accompanied by house-made crackers.
Food, naturally, joined the conversation. The Seared Tofu Avocado Salad was a riot of textures — crisp-edged tofu, buttery avocado, juicy tomato, scallions, all brightened by lime and chilli-garlic oil. Alongside, the Chin State Potato Croquettes landed like the perfect tea-time snack: crisp shells giving way to a five-spice mock-meat filling! Sharing is second nature at a tea table, so we also ordered the Corner Cart Skewers — mockmeatballs, seared and glazed in a sticky chilli sauce, meant to be picked up, passed around and eaten with spring greens.
Our second round carried us somewhere tropical. The Coconut Iced Tea, stirred with coconut milk and custard, was creamy yet cooling and felt like a playful detour on this otherwise classic tea trail. It paired beautifully with the Cracklin’ Bur mese Dumplings stuffed with shiitake and edamame, dusted with Bur mese curry powder.
We ended, as all good tea dates should, on a sweet note with Tea Shop Toast — golden, honey-glazed, soaked in custard apple milk, finished with clotted cream. It gave a nostalgic bakery taste elevated by the flavourful milk and cream.
Meal for two: ₹1,000 onwards. At Rajajinagar.