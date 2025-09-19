Head to this popular Burmese restaurant for their new menu From Burma, With Tea

The Burmese Milk Tea, strong-brewed black tea cut with evaporated and condensed milk, arrived first. Sweet, rich and creamy, it was comfort in a cup! The Yangon Royal Tea followed, a subtler expression of pulled tea, layered with cream and accompanied by house-made crackers.

Food, naturally, joined the conversation. The Seared Tofu Avocado Salad was a riot of textures — crisp-edged tofu, buttery avocado, juicy tomato, scallions, all brightened by lime and chilli-garlic oil. Alongside, the Chin State Potato Croquettes landed like the perfect tea-time snack: crisp shells giving way to a five-spice mock-meat filling! Sharing is second nature at a tea table, so we also ordered the Corner Cart Skewers — mockmeatballs, seared and glazed in a sticky chilli sauce, meant to be picked up, passed around and eaten with spring greens.