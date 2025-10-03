Keanu Reeves gave away 75% of his salary to Matrix VFX and costume department

Keanu Reeves is known for his contribution to The Matrix franchise. According to a 2001 report by Wall Street Journal, Keanu Reeves has given away a major chunk of his salary to other cast and crew of films he worked on.
Several reports have suggested that the actor even donated about 75% of his salary from the sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, to the crew of the film, especially the VFX and costume departments.
The claims suggested that Keanu Reeves believed that the crew's dedicated, hard work was what brought success to the movies, hence the hefty compensation. "He felt that they were the ones who made the movie and that they should participate", the report said.
Keanu Reeves reportedly earned $35 million initially, for the first installation of Matrix. His profit sharing deals for the sequels were steeper, around $40 million and over $100 million, most of which flowed back into the production. The actor also gifted custom Harley Davidson motorcycles to the 12 stuntmen on the film.
Keanu Reeves' goodwill did not end there. He offered a pay cut on The Devil's Advocate so that the production house could afford Al Pacino and pay all other cast and crew members fairly.
The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, both the films released back in 2003.