Farhan Akhtar’s mother Honey Irani duped in ₹12-lakh petrol card scam

You know your Monday is off to a strange start when Bollywood’s most soft-spoken clan finds itself in the middle of a petrol-pump scam. In the latest “only-in-Mumbai” plot twist, Farhan Akhtar’s mother, Honey Irani, has discovered that her long-time driver wasn’t just chauffeuring cars — he was apparently driving a ₹12-lakh fuel fraud.
According to the police, Naresh Singh, the man behind the wheel, allegedly turned Honey’s fuel cards into his personal ATM. Instead of filling up the cars, he and a helpful petrol pump insider allegedly swiped the cards, collected cash, and kept the engines of their side hustle running smoothly — until someone noticed that a 35-litre tank was somehow drinking 62 litres. Even for Mumbai traffic, that’s ambitious.
The crime reportedly spanned three years, with Naresh Singh siphoning funds. The scam only came to light when Irani’s manager, Diya Bhatia, spotted irregularities — including fuel bills for a car that had been sold ages ago. By October 1, the Bandra police had registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s shiny new sections on cheating and criminal breach of trust.
The irony? This family, known for scripts that blend honesty and heart, just got a real-life lesson in deception worthy of a tense Farhan Akhtar screenplay.
Bollywood, predictably, is clutching its pearls — if only because this time, it wasn’t a star’s love life or leaked WhatsApp chats making news. It was good old-fashioned fraud. The story hits close to home for the industry’s veterans who still pride themselves on “staff like family.” Turns out, even family can swipe right — on your petrol card.
Moral of the story: In Mumbai, loyalty runs on fumes and sometimes, so does your car.
