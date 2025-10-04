Farhan Akhtar’s mother Honey Irani duped in ₹12-lakh petrol card scam

You know your Monday is off to a strange start when Bollywood’s most soft-spoken clan finds itself in the middle of a petrol-pump scam. In the latest “only-in-Mumbai” plot twist, Farhan Akhtar’s mother, Honey Irani, has discovered that her long-time driver wasn’t just chauffeuring cars — he was apparently driving a ₹12-lakh fuel fraud.

According to the police, Naresh Singh, the man behind the wheel, allegedly turned Honey’s fuel cards into his personal ATM. Instead of filling up the cars, he and a helpful petrol pump insider allegedly swiped the cards, collected cash, and kept the engines of their side hustle running smoothly — until someone noticed that a 35-litre tank was somehow drinking 62 litres. Even for Mumbai traffic, that’s ambitious.