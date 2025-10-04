Rhea Chakraborty gets passport back after five years

After five years, Rhea Chakraborty has finally gotten her passport back, after the Bombay High Court ruled in her favour in the case of her late partner and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Rhea was taken into custody after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June 2020. Initially, the case was being looked into by the Mumbai police, but it was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), after allegations of foul play.

On September 8, the same year, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested her, along with her brother and others, in connection with a drug-related case linked to Rajput’s death. She was subsequently granted bail after surrendering her passport to the NCB. Rhea's condition for bail was that she should not leave the country without special permission from a judge.

"Patience was my only passport for the past 5 years. Countless battles. Endless hope," she wrote on Instagram, in the caption of the picture where the 33-year-old actor is seen holding up her passport.

"Today, I hold my passport again. Ready for my Chapter 2," she added and signed off with a "Satyameva Jayate".