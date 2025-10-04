Rhea Chakraborty gets passport back after five years

After five years, Rhea Chakraborty has finally gotten her passport back, after the Bombay High Court ruled in her favour in the case of her late partner and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Rhea was taken into custody after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June 2020. Initially, the case was being looked into by the Mumbai police, but it was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), after allegations of foul play.
On September 8, the same year, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested her, along with her brother and others, in connection with a drug-related case linked to Rajput’s death. She was subsequently granted bail after surrendering her passport to the NCB. Rhea's condition for bail was that she should not leave the country without special permission from a judge.
"Patience was my only passport for the past 5 years. Countless battles. Endless hope," she wrote on Instagram, in the caption of the picture where the 33-year-old actor is seen holding up her passport.
"Today, I hold my passport again. Ready for my Chapter 2," she added and signed off with a "Satyameva Jayate".
Finally, the Bombay High Court has relaxed her bail conditions. Rhea's lawyers said that she has to travel abroad for work and had to give up on assignments due to the delay in getting permission. The prosecution, however, called her a flight risk, stating she might not return to the country once she flies out.
But the High Court said that she has cooperated thus far, and has always returned back, whenever she went abroad with permission from the trial court. New instructions mandate Rhea to inform the prosecuting agency and let them in on her itinerary, at least four days before she departs. She must also keep them informed about her flights, hotel and keep her phone switched on at all times.
