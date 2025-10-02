These countries require a 6-month passport validity for travellers

The rules are in place so that foreign travellers do not stay beyond the period specified on their visas, unintentionally due to sudden passport expiration. Sudden expiration results in unnecessary complications if they get stranded in a foreign land.

By setting the rule of a minimum of 6 month passport validity after the date of intended stay, these countries have a better management system when it comes to immigration and foreign travel. It also enhances security measures and safeguards travellers' identities.

Countries that follow the 6-month passport validity rule

Asia:

India

China

Afghanistan

Vietnam

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Bhutan

Brunei

Cambodia

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Jordan

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Mongolia

Myanmar

Nepal

Oman

Pakistan

Philippines

Turkmenistan

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Korea

Sri Lanka

Taiwan

Tajikistan

Timor-Leste

United Arab Emirates

Yemen

Africa:

Kenya

Egypt

Tanzania

Algeria

Botswana

Angola

Burundi

Cameroon

Central African Republic

Chad

Congo

Cote d'Ivoire

Djibouti

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Gabon

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Madagascar

Malawi

Mauritania

Mozambique

Namibia

Nigeria

Rwanda

Republic of the Congo

Sao Tome and Principe

Somalia

South Sudan

Sudan

Uganda

Zambia

Zimbabwe

South America:

Brazil

Ecuador

Guyana

Peru

Suriname

Venezuela

Oceania:

Fiji

Kiribati

Marshall Islands

Palau

Papua New Guinea

Samoa

Solomon Islands

Tonga

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Not complying with the 6-month passport validity rule, can mean denial of entry to the mentioned countries and will complicate travel plans by delaying travel and incurrence of additional costs.