These countries require a 6-month passport validity for travellers

Most of us do not think much about our passport's expiration date when planning a trip abroad. However, there are some countries that require visiting foreign travellers to have at least a 6 month passport validity after their scheduled stay.

The 6-month passport validity rule for some countries

Some countries in the world have a rule that orders foreign travellers to have a minimum of 6-month passport validity beyond the intended stay. This rule is to prevent overstay or any difficulties that travellers might face due to expired passports.

The rules are in place so that foreign travellers do not stay beyond the period specified on their visas, unintentionally due to sudden passport expiration. Sudden expiration results in unnecessary complications if they get stranded in a foreign land.

By setting the rule of a minimum of 6 month passport validity after the date of intended stay, these countries have a better management system when it comes to immigration and foreign travel. It also enhances security measures and safeguards travellers' identities.

Countries that follow the 6-month passport validity rule

Asia:

  • India

  • China

  • Afghanistan

  • Vietnam

  • Indonesia

  • Malaysia

  • Thailand

  • Bahrain

  • Bangladesh

  • Bhutan

  • Brunei

  • Cambodia

  • Iran

  • Iraq

  • Israel

  • Jordan

  • Kuwait

  • Kyrgyzstan

  • Laos

  • Mongolia

  • Myanmar

  • Nepal

  • Oman

  • Pakistan

  • Philippines

  • Turkmenistan

  • Qatar

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Singapore

  • South Korea

  • Sri Lanka

  • Taiwan

  • Tajikistan

  • Timor-Leste

  • United Arab Emirates

  • Yemen

Africa:

  • Kenya

  • Egypt

  • Tanzania

  • Algeria

  • Botswana

  • Angola

  • Burundi

  • Cameroon

  • Central African Republic

  • Chad

  • Congo

  • Cote d'Ivoire

  • Djibouti

  • Equatorial Guinea

  • Eritrea

  • Ethiopia

  • Gabon

  • Guinea

  • Guinea-Bissau

  • Madagascar

  • Malawi

  • Mauritania

  • Mozambique

  • Namibia

  • Nigeria

  • Rwanda

  • Republic of the Congo

  • Sao Tome and Principe

  • Somalia

  • South Sudan

  • Sudan

  • Uganda

  • Zambia

  • Zimbabwe

South America:

  • Brazil

  • Ecuador

  • Guyana

  • Peru

  • Suriname

  • Venezuela

Oceania:

  • Fiji

  • Kiribati

  • Marshall Islands

  • Palau

  • Papua New Guinea

  • Samoa

  • Solomon Islands

  • Tonga

  • Tuvalu

  • Vanuatu

Not complying with the 6-month passport validity rule, can mean denial of entry to the mentioned countries and will complicate travel plans by delaying travel and incurrence of additional costs.

