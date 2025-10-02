These countries require a 6-month passport validity for travellers

Most of us do not think much about our passport's expiration date when planning a trip abroad. However, there are some countries that require visiting foreign travellers to have at least a 6 month passport validity after their scheduled stay.
Some countries in the world have a rule that orders foreign travellers to have a minimum of 6-month passport validity beyond the intended stay. This rule is to prevent overstay or any difficulties that travellers might face due to expired passports.
The rules are in place so that foreign travellers do not stay beyond the period specified on their visas, unintentionally due to sudden passport expiration. Sudden expiration results in unnecessary complications if they get stranded in a foreign land.
By setting the rule of a minimum of 6 month passport validity after the date of intended stay, these countries have a better management system when it comes to immigration and foreign travel. It also enhances security measures and safeguards travellers' identities.
Asia:
India
China
Afghanistan
Vietnam
Indonesia
Malaysia
Thailand
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Bhutan
Brunei
Cambodia
Iran
Iraq
Israel
Jordan
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Laos
Mongolia
Myanmar
Nepal
Oman
Pakistan
Philippines
Turkmenistan
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Singapore
South Korea
Sri Lanka
Taiwan
Tajikistan
Timor-Leste
United Arab Emirates
Yemen
Africa:
Kenya
Egypt
Tanzania
Algeria
Botswana
Angola
Burundi
Cameroon
Central African Republic
Chad
Congo
Cote d'Ivoire
Djibouti
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Ethiopia
Gabon
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Madagascar
Malawi
Mauritania
Mozambique
Namibia
Nigeria
Rwanda
Republic of the Congo
Sao Tome and Principe
Somalia
South Sudan
Sudan
Uganda
Zambia
Zimbabwe
South America:
Brazil
Ecuador
Guyana
Peru
Suriname
Venezuela
Oceania:
Fiji
Kiribati
Marshall Islands
Palau
Papua New Guinea
Samoa
Solomon Islands
Tonga
Tuvalu
Vanuatu
Not complying with the 6-month passport validity rule, can mean denial of entry to the mentioned countries and will complicate travel plans by delaying travel and incurrence of additional costs.
