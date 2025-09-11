Indonesia introduces a new tourism arrival app for international travellers!

Effective September 1, 2025, international travellers arriving at certain entry points in Indonesia are required to complete their arrival declarations using the new All Indonesia app or its associated website. The All Indonesia platform is a unified digital system that combines immigration, customs, health and quarantine declarations into a single form. It replaces previous separate forms, such as the Electronic Customs Declaration (e-CD) and the Satu Sehat Health Pass.
All international travellers, including foreign nationals and Indonesian citizens, must use the app or website to complete their declaration. The new requirement is currently in effect at major international airports, including Soekarno-Hatta (Jakarta), I Gusti Ngurah Rai (Bali) and Juanda (Surabaya), as well as international seaports in Batam.
You can complete the form up to three days (72 hours) before your arrival in Indonesia. After submitting the form, you will receive a QR code, which you must save and present to immigration or customs officials upon arrival. The process is free of charge. Be cautious of unofficial websites or services that may try to charge a fee.
All about the app
It is important to note that this arrival declaration is separate from visa requirements. You must still secure the appropriate visa for your travel to Indonesia, if required. The mandatory use of the All Indonesia app is scheduled to be expanded to all international entry points at airports and ferry terminals starting October 1, 2025. The app is a key component of the government's Tourism 5.0 digital transformation program, which aims to leverage technology to make the tourism industry more efficient, sustainable and globally competitive.
This initiative is part of a broader government effort to modernize the country's tourism infrastructure and improve the overall visitor experience. By allowing travelers to complete the required declarations up to three days before their arrival, the app is expected to significantly reduce queues and congestion at airport immigration and customs counters. This leads to a smoother and faster flow of people through entry points.