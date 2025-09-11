Indonesia introduces a new tourism arrival app for international travellers!

All about the app

It is important to note that this arrival declaration is separate from visa requirements. You must still secure the appropriate visa for your travel to Indonesia, if required. The mandatory use of the All Indonesia app is scheduled to be expanded to all international entry points at airports and ferry terminals starting October 1, 2025. The app is a key component of the government's Tourism 5.0 digital transformation program, which aims to leverage technology to make the tourism industry more efficient, sustainable and globally competitive.

This initiative is part of a broader government effort to modernize the country's tourism infrastructure and improve the overall visitor experience. By allowing travelers to complete the required declarations up to three days before their arrival, the app is expected to significantly reduce queues and congestion at airport immigration and customs counters. This leads to a smoother and faster flow of people through entry points.