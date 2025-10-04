Gastro expert decodes Kareena's glow at 44; talks about gut-skin axis

Kareena Kapoor is among a handful of Bollywood actors who do not believe in going under the knife, nor does she incorporate any fillers in her routine. As she said in an interview before, she is all for self-preservation and natural therapies. In fact, the biggest secret to her glow post her 40 years of life is eating healthy and maintaining what is known as the gut-skin axis.
Itt's no secret that the gut and skin are connected. In fact, many of our skin diseases can be traced back to what is going on in our stomachs. An altered gut microbiome can alter our immune response, and in turn, impact the health of our skin. This is why having a good diet is so important.
"Eat curd, fermented papad and pickles for fibre, probiotics, flavour and balance," suggests Dr. Pal Manickam, American board-certified gastroenterologist, who explained this gut-skin axis connection, in his recent post.
Kareena Kapoor does not take her gut microbiome lightly. The actor has kept her diet unchanged since 2007. Reports suggest that she wakes up to eat almonds, raisins or figs, before eating paratha or poha for breakfast, rice and dal for lunch and khichdi with ghee for dinner, at least 4-5 days a week, since that is her favourite comfort meal. Kareena has also previously said that she has found a vegetarian diet quite transformative for her health.
While Kareena has eaten food from all over the world, it is home-cooked meals that she loves the most. Her diet has a good amount of fibre, which is important to feed good bacteria in our gut. It produces butyrate for digestion, and reduces inflammation and repairs gut lining, explains Dr Pal.
When I am at home and eat simple meals, I don’t care what it is but I feel like a zillion bucks. There is nothing like a home-cooked meal after a hard day," she said in another interview before. She also eats her dinner by 6pm and avoids late-night parties.
