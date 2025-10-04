Gastro expert decodes Kareena's glow at 44; talks about gut-skin axis

Kareena Kapoor is among a handful of Bollywood actors who do not believe in going under the knife, nor does she incorporate any fillers in her routine. As she said in an interview before, she is all for self-preservation and natural therapies. In fact, the biggest secret to her glow post her 40 years of life is eating healthy and maintaining what is known as the gut-skin axis.

Kareena Kapoor swears by the gut-skin connection for her ageless glow

Itt's no secret that the gut and skin are connected. In fact, many of our skin diseases can be traced back to what is going on in our stomachs. An altered gut microbiome can alter our immune response, and in turn, impact the health of our skin. This is why having a good diet is so important.

"Eat curd, fermented papad and pickles for fibre, probiotics, flavour and balance," suggests Dr. Pal Manickam, American board-certified gastroenterologist, who explained this gut-skin axis connection, in his recent post.

Kareena Kapoor does not take her gut microbiome lightly. The actor has kept her diet unchanged since 2007. Reports suggest that she wakes up to eat almonds, raisins or figs, before eating paratha or poha for breakfast, rice and dal for lunch and khichdi with ghee for dinner, at least 4-5 days a week, since that is her favourite comfort meal. Kareena has also previously said that she has found a vegetarian diet quite transformative for her health.