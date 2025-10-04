Is Sania Mirza's ex-husband, Shoaib Malik, divorcing third wife Sana Javed? Here’s what we know

Sania Mirza got married to cricketer Shoaib Malik in the year 2010. The couple welcomed a son after 8 years, named Izhan Mirza Malik. But soon trouble in paradise started swirling and the couple finally parted ways. Later in 2024 January, Shoaib married Pakistani TV actress Sana Javed in a private Nikah ceremony at her home in Karachi.
Netizens were shocked by the news. Sania’s family later confirmed that the tennis player had taken a divorce by ‘khula’ from the cricketer months before his third marriage. Now reports are suggesting that Shoaib might be heading for his third divorce.
Speculation started emerging after a short clip from an event had gone viral, which initiated these rumours.
In the video, the couple was sitting together but with noticeable distance and visible interaction. The lack of visible warmth between the couple has led netizens to speculate that the marriage may be under strain. Those few seconds were enough to spark buzz of questions and curiosity. Are the couple parting ways? Or is it a fleeting moment of internet reading?
This is not the first time Shoaib made headlines for his marital life. His divorce from Sania Mirza was covered widely by the media. Similarly, his first marriage to Ayesha Siddiqui lasted around eight years before ending in separation. Check out the video here:
Shoaib's family was reportedly not present for his third marriage to actress Sana. Earlier this year, Shoaib’s sister revealed that Sania decided to leave him because the tennis player was ‘tired of his affairs’.
As of now, neither the cricketer nor the actress has addressed the video or ensured any rumours publicly. While some media outlets and netizens are debating on their separation, it lacks factual basis.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.