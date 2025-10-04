Need Gen-Z style inspiration? See how Vedang Raina mixes classic and punk looks
There is something to be said about Gen Z’s off-duty style and its delicate nods to the noughties way of dressing. Loose-fit jeans, Sambas, ballerinas, and more have made a strong comeback.
Vedang Raina is someone who always catches our eye with his style quotient. As Vedang fronts Azorte’s Autumn-Winter Campaign, we talk to him about fashion and fitness.
A nostalgic nod to the noughties
What is Gen Z (and your) approach to fashion today?
Gen Z don’t like choosing just one side. You can be minimal one day and maximalist the next. I think it’s about mood, expression, and not boxing yourself into one aesthetic. Personally, I like blending both worlds; it keeps style fresh and dynamic.
AZORTE’s new collection explores Punk Primaries and Redefined Classics—two dramatically different style narratives. Which side do you find yourself leaning towards more?
I think I naturally lean towards Redefined Classics—clean silhouettes, timeless staples, pieces that always feel relevant. But I do enjoy bringing in Punk Primaries through statement elements, like a bold/textured jacket or boots. Mixing the two keeps my wardrobe balanced; it’s about having a solid base and then adding that one piece that makes the look stand out.
You’re someone who maintains a visibly fit and grounded presence. What does your wellness routine look like on busy weeks vs. downtime?
On busy weeks, I focus on the basics—hydration, getting in a quick workout even if it’s just 30 minutes, and making sure I sleep enough. During downtime, I love longer workouts, experimenting with strength training, and practicing mindfulness. Wellness for me isn’t about being extreme; it’s about consistency.
A current go-to meal or snack that’s healthy but actually tastes good?
Greek yogurt with granola and some fruit on top. It’s quick, refreshing, and feels indulgent without actually being unhealthy.
Any fitness philosophy or myth you’ve grown out of over the years?
You need to train for hours every day to stay fit. I’ve realised shorter, focused workouts can be just as effective. It’s more about building a lifestyle around movement rather than chasing extreme routines.
What’s on your movie radar-either something you're acting in or obsessed with lately?
I’m always keeping an eye out for films with strong storytelling. At the moment, I’ve been catching up on classics. I don’t binge-watch as much, but when I do, it’s usually movies that challenge me as an actor.
A grooming or skincare essential you swear by, no matter the season?
Sunscreen. It’s non-negotiable. And a good moisturiser to keep my skin hydrated. Simple, but effective.
What’s one product or tool (could be tech, beauty, or wellness) that’s become part of your everyday essentials?
Noise-cancelling earphones. They’re my must-haves—whether I’m travelling, working out, or just zoning out.
