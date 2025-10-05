Arbaaz Khan and wife Sshura welcome their first child

Actor Arbaaz Khan and his second wife, Sshura Khan, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on October 5. Sshura was reportedly admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday, October 4, and Arbaaz confirmed the news to the media the following day.

Arbaaz Khan and wife Sshura welcome baby girl

Arbaaz had confirmed Sshura’s pregnancy back in June to a news outlet. “Yes, it’s true. I’m not denying it because it’s already out there. My family knows, and now it’s public knowledge. It’s a very exciting time for us both. We’re happy and looking forward to this new chapter,” he said.

The couple recently celebrated Sshura’s baby shower lavishly, surrounded by family and friends from the industry. Salman Khan, despite his busy schedule with Bigg Boss 19 and the filming of Battle of Galwan, made time to attend the celebration. His arrival, escorted by tight security, turned heads, and a video of him from the event quickly went viral.

Arbaaz and make-up artist Sshura were the centre of attention in coordinated yellow outfits. While Sshura glowed in a flowing gown, Arbaaz complemented her look in a matching shirt and white trousers, making for a picture-perfect pair.