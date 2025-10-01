Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja reportedly set to welcome their second child

Bollywood's fashion icon and actress Sonam Kapoor with her husband Anand Ahuja is reportedly preparing for motherhood once again. The couple got married in 2018 and welcomed their first child Vayu in August 2022. If reports are to come true, the actress is expecting her second child but no official confirmation has been given by the couple as of now.
According to a recent report from a media house, Sonam is currently in her second trimester. The report also states that an official announcement is soon to be expected in the coming weeks. This news has already sparked excitements among fans and well-wishers. Kapoor and Ahuja families are also said to be overjoyed with the news.
The actress is known for her candid nature and have spoken about the profound changes motherhood has brought into her life. In an earlier interview, she mentioned that motherhood made her more empathetic. She also revealed that while this experience has unlocked her softer side, she has also found new strength and patience through it. She has also encouraged other mothers to embrace imperfections and celebrate the journey of parenthood without succumbing to external pressures.
Sonam's father, actor Anil Kapoor is smitten by his role of grandfather. The actress once shared that he is constantly asking for new photos and videos of Vayu in the group chat. She even joked about how his father didn't seem that excited when she and her siblings were toddlers.
On the work front, Sonam is gradually making her way back to the films. She is set to appear in Battle of Bittora, a political romance reportedly based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel of the same name. This will mark one of her first major projects since her maternity break. She was last seen in Blind.
