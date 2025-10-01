Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja reportedly set to welcome their second child

According to a recent report from a media house, Sonam is currently in her second trimester. The report also states that an official announcement is soon to be expected in the coming weeks. This news has already sparked excitements among fans and well-wishers. Kapoor and Ahuja families are also said to be overjoyed with the news.

The actress is known for her candid nature and have spoken about the profound changes motherhood has brought into her life. In an earlier interview, she mentioned that motherhood made her more empathetic. She also revealed that while this experience has unlocked her softer side, she has also found new strength and patience through it. She has also encouraged other mothers to embrace imperfections and celebrate the journey of parenthood without succumbing to external pressures.