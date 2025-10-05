Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan faces backlash for siding with Amaal Mallik

Is Salman Khan, the host of Bigg Boss 19, biased towards certain contestants more than others? Fans certainly think so, after he sided with Amaal Malik in situations they likely deemed unfair.

Fans accuse Salman Khan of bias after he defends Amaal Mallik

During the Weekend ka Vaar episode on Saturday, Salman addressed the much-talked-about Amaal–Abhishek showdown, and seemed to side with Amaal, which left fans angry and upset. Many look forward to Salman's views about contestant behaviours in the house, but the recent Weekend Ka Vaar has triggered widespread disappointment, with many accusing the superstar host of being “one-sided," especially since Salman and Amaal share a personal equation already.

The conflict began when Amaal Mallik made a controversial remark about Ashnoor Kaur, saying she “barks like a dog.” The comment didn’t sit well with her close friend Abhishek Bajaj, who immediately hit back. The heated argument soon turned physical when Amaal allegedly moved closer and pressed his forehead against Abhishek’s, prompting Abhishek to push him away. Other contestants had to step in before things spiralled further.

Fans expected Salman to reprimand both Amaal for provoking Abhishek and Abhishek for his aggressive reaction. Instead, the host’s response came as a shock.

Salman declared that Abhishek was the first to get physical, effectively giving Amaal a free pass. He even criticised Ashnoor for “ordering” Bigg Boss to show her the footage of the incident and accused her of being "arrogant".